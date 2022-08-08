iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Acquired by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 42.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 719,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 213,891 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 1.0% of Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. owned about 0.10% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $52,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cassaday & Co Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 67.9% in the 4th quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $65.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 611,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,744,838. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $59.54 and a 1-year high of $82.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.21.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.