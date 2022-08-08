iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,513 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $3,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 115.4% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. First Command Bank purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, SouthState Corp purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

BATS:USMV opened at $74.02 on Monday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.61.

