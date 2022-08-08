iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) is Rinkey Investments’ 4th Largest Position

Rinkey Investments increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 79,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 11,345 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises 8.4% of Rinkey Investments’ portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Rinkey Investments’ holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $8,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 17,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC now owns 5,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 4,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Perspective Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:MUB traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $108.15. 66,121 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,842,565. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $104.21 and a 12-month high of $117.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $107.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

