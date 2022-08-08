iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) is Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 329,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,379 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for 1.8% of Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $91,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 112.2% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Vienna Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $249.51. 62,210 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,554,923. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $229.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $248.80. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $207.97 and a 12-month high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.