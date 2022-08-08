iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Stock Holdings Decreased by Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,755 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $5,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Source Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 2,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $1.48 during trading on Monday, reaching $192.28. 1,445,056 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,676,938. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $162.78 and a 12 month high of $244.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $177.76 and a 200-day moving average of $189.39.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

