iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) is River Wealth Advisors LLC’s 6th Largest Position

River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 228,656 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,019 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 2.8% of River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. River Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF worth $17,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 196,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,358,000 after acquiring an additional 71,673 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $794,000. Dentgroup LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 8,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 300.6% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,699,000 after buying an additional 25,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 79.8% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWR stock traded up $0.88 on Monday, reaching $72.42. The stock had a trading volume of 8,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,123,723. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $62.28 and a 1 year high of $85.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.32.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.