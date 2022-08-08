iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Shares Sold by WealthShield Partners LLC

WealthShield Partners LLC decreased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,594 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $33,000.

Shares of IWS stock opened at $110.02 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $106.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.43. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $98.36 and a 12 month high of $124.28.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

