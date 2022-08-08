iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,635 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $8,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Provida Pension Fund Administrator bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $418,981,000. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7,930.7% in the 1st quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,713,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $398,520,000 after purchasing an additional 3,667,087 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,853,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,616,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,887 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,638,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,134,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273,322 shares during the period. Finally, SBB Research Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,733,000.
iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $102.17. The company had a trading volume of 150,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,017,900. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.50. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $88.53 and a one year high of $121.45.
iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Profile
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (IJR)
- Two Appealing Biotech Stocks for Two Distinct investors
- Is Tyson Foods A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness?
- Is DoorDash Ready To Sprint Higher?
- Electric Vehicles Can Drive Alcoa Stock Higher
- Can Airbnb Still Thrive in a Recession?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.