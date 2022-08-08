Island Coin (ISLE) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

Island Coin (ISLE) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. In the last week, Island Coin has traded 10.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Island Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Island Coin has a total market capitalization of $32,877.93 and approximately $18.00 worth of Island Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Concordium (CCD) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000074 BTC.
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 201% higher against the dollar and now trades at $452.01 or 0.01888072 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004178 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001592 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002247 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00014587 BTC.
About Island Coin
Island Coin’s total supply is 537,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 249,855,938,601,667 coins. Island Coin’s official Twitter account is @island_coin. The Reddit community for Island Coin is https://reddit.com/r/islandcoin.
