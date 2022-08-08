Ispolink Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.72 Million (ISP)

Ispolink (ISP) traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 8th. One Ispolink coin can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ispolink has traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar. Ispolink has a total market cap of $2.72 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of Ispolink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ispolink alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,154.53 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004139 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003909 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004139 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004149 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002117 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.93 or 0.00132158 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00035821 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.65 or 0.00068926 BTC.

About Ispolink

ISP is a coin. Ispolink’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,756,425,785 coins. Ispolink’s official Twitter account is @ispolink.

Buying and Selling Ispolink

According to CryptoCompare, “Ispolink is a global automated matchmaking job board platform that leverages Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology to address one of the most fundamental challenges that exist nowadays – sourcing top talents. It empowers companies operating in the blockchain and IT domain to fill their positions by providing them a full spectrum of tools to conduct and manage in-house the entire recruitment process efficiently, eliminating the need of third parties such a recruitment and staffing agencies. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ispolink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ispolink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ispolink using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ispolink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ispolink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.