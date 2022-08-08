J.Safra Asset Management Corp Buys 1,494 Shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Get Rating) by 107.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,494 shares during the period. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of J.Safra Asset Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. J.Safra Asset Management Corp’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 33.8% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 277.2% in the fourth quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 14,157 shares during the last quarter. Delphi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $477,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 7,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 25.6% in the first quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,493,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $341,563,000 after purchasing an additional 711,096 shares during the last quarter.

EMB traded up $0.98 during trading on Monday, reaching $89.45. 48,979 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,302,393. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $81.87 and a twelve month high of $113.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.98.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.361 per share. This represents a $4.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. This is an increase from iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

