Jacky Wu Buys 9,157 Shares of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) Stock

DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) CFO Jacky Wu acquired 9,157 shares of DigitalBridge Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.46 per share, for a total transaction of $49,997.22. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,107,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,047,130.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

DigitalBridge Group Stock Up 3.4 %

DBRG stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.47. 5,884,885 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,379,382. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.49 and a 1-year high of $8.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.31.

DigitalBridge Group shares are scheduled to reverse split on Tuesday, August 23rd. The 1-4 reverse split was announced on Thursday, August 4th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, August 22nd.

DigitalBridge Group ( NYSE:DBRG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.47). DigitalBridge Group had a negative net margin of 19.83% and a negative return on equity of 3.61%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 137.4% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,915 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DigitalBridge Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in DigitalBridge Group by 222.1% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lowered DigitalBridge Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.88.

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a leading global digital infrastructure REIT and private equity firm. With a heritage of over 25 years investing in and operating businesses across the digital ecosystem including towers, data centers, fiber, small cells, and edge infrastructure, the DigitalBridge team manages a $35 billion portfolio of digital infrastructure assets on behalf of its limited partners and shareholders.

