Jarvis+ (JAR) Trading Up 4.3% Over Last Week

Jarvis+ (JAR) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. Jarvis+ has a market capitalization of $207,209.52 and approximately $72,454.00 worth of Jarvis+ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jarvis+ coin can currently be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Jarvis+ has traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23,847.23 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004194 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004193 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003884 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004204 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002144 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.54 or 0.00132260 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00036754 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.47 or 0.00069055 BTC.

Jarvis+ Profile

Jarvis+ (CRYPTO:JAR) is a coin. It was first traded on August 8th, 2018. Jarvis+’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,157,249 coins. Jarvis+’s official Twitter account is @JarvisplusAI.

Buying and Selling Jarvis+

According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis+ is a service of conversation in any IM, webpage, or App, a personal community assistant and a decentralized platform for community data & economy.Jarvis+ uses AI technology to empower communities and connect community members, while the Blockchain project can get closer to the community and understand the community better. “

