Jarvis Network Price Reaches $0.0173 on Exchanges (JRT)

Jarvis Network (JRT) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. In the last week, Jarvis Network has traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar. One Jarvis Network coin can now be bought for $0.0173 or 0.00000072 BTC on major exchanges. Jarvis Network has a total market capitalization of $502,442.78 and approximately $40,604.00 worth of Jarvis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Jarvis Network Coin Profile

Jarvis Network is a coin. It was first traded on April 8th, 2019. Jarvis Network’s total supply is 225,861,521 coins and its circulating supply is 29,005,880 coins. Jarvis Network’s official website is www.jarvis.exchange/en. Jarvis Network’s official Twitter account is @Jarvis_Network. The official message board for Jarvis Network is medium.com/jarvis-edge.

According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis Network is a set of protocols on Ethereum allowing anyone to become a broker by funding and maintaining liquidity pools, against which users can gain exposure to the price of any traditional or digital assets. “

