Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Price Target Increased to $188.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from $185.00 to $188.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on JAZZ. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $197.00 to $193.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $202.00 to $196.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jazz Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $203.69.

JAZZ opened at $153.72 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $153.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -180.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 2.06. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $117.64 and a one year high of $169.98.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 7,301 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.31, for a total value of $1,126,617.31. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 354,311 shares in the company, valued at $54,673,730.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 7,301 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.31, for a total value of $1,126,617.31. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 354,311 shares in the company, valued at $54,673,730.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Patricia Carr sold 722 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.51, for a total transaction of $106,502.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,234 shares in the company, valued at $919,577.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,284 shares of company stock worth $7,461,098. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,602,650 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $872,164,000 after acquiring an additional 57,949 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,289,166 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $512,023,000 after acquiring an additional 67,374 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,625,134 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $408,654,000 after acquiring an additional 184,124 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,345,235 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $365,083,000 after acquiring an additional 14,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 638.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,310,729 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $166,987,000 after buying an additional 1,133,121 shares in the last quarter. 93.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

