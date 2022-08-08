J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

J&J Snack Foods Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ JJSF opened at $141.73 on Thursday. J&J Snack Foods has a 12 month low of $117.45 and a 12 month high of $165.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.80 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $134.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

J&J Snack Foods Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 20th were paid a $0.633 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. J&J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.61%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On J&J Snack Foods

J&J Snack Foods Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JJSF. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods during the first quarter valued at $74,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 117.8% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods during the second quarter valued at $171,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods during the first quarter valued at $199,000. 76.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

