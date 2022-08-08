J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.
J&J Snack Foods Trading Up 0.9 %
NASDAQ JJSF opened at $141.73 on Thursday. J&J Snack Foods has a 12 month low of $117.45 and a 12 month high of $165.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.80 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $134.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.
J&J Snack Foods Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 20th were paid a $0.633 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. J&J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.61%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On J&J Snack Foods
J&J Snack Foods Company Profile
J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on J&J Snack Foods (JJSF)
- Electric Vehicles Can Drive Alcoa Stock Higher
- Can Airbnb Still Thrive in a Recession?
- ConocoPhillips Shares Advance On Strong Q2 Revenue
- What to Expect from the Markets in a Recession
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/1 – 8/5
Receive News & Ratings for J&J Snack Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J&J Snack Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.