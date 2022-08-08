JMP Securities Trims Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Target Price to $55.00

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by JMP Securities from $100.00 to $55.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Bandwidth from $38.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Bandwidth from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Barclays lowered their target price on Bandwidth from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird cut Bandwidth from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Bandwidth from $40.00 to $29.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $59.75.

Bandwidth Stock Down 10.7 %

Bandwidth stock opened at $16.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a current ratio of 4.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.32. The company has a market cap of $405.44 million, a PE ratio of -14.19 and a beta of 0.83. Bandwidth has a fifty-two week low of $15.00 and a fifty-two week high of $130.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bandwidth

Bandwidth ( NASDAQ:BAND Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. Bandwidth had a negative return on equity of 0.97% and a negative net margin of 5.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Bandwidth will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Anthony Bartolo bought 10,000 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.88 per share, with a total value of $158,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,360. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 1,105 shares of company stock valued at $22,113 over the last quarter. 5.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bandwidth

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 27.5% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,324,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,303,000 after acquiring an additional 501,958 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 7.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,013,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,217,000 after purchasing an additional 142,078 shares during the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 124.1% in the first quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 1,019,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,021,000 after purchasing an additional 564,631 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 124.7% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 501,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,442,000 after purchasing an additional 278,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 498,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,792,000 after purchasing an additional 54,981 shares during the last quarter.

Bandwidth Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

