Jobchain (JOB) Trading Down 1.9% This Week

Jobchain (JOB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 8th. One Jobchain coin can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Jobchain has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar. Jobchain has a market cap of $2.63 million and $72.00 worth of Jobchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Jobchain Profile

Jobchain (CRYPTO:JOB) is a coin. It was first traded on March 17th, 2019. Jobchain’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,864,586,781 coins. The official website for Jobchain is www.jobchain.com. Jobchain’s official message board is medium.com/jobchain. Jobchain’s official Twitter account is @jobchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Jobchain is https://reddit.com/r/jobchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Jobchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jobchain® is an ecosystem that enables anybody to hire or be hired anytime, anywhere and earn a salary in cryptocurrency. Jobchain® App includes a cryptocurrency wallet. Users will be able to buy, sell, send and store their preferred cryptocurrency. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jobchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jobchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jobchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

