JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Price Target to $421.00

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $415.00 to $421.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 65.20% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. OTR Global cut shares of Generac from a “mixed” rating to a “negative” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $370.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Generac from $350.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Generac from $556.00 to $485.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Generac from $360.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Generac has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $417.81.

Shares of NYSE:GNRC traded up $6.71 during trading on Monday, reaching $254.84. 19,415 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 971,157. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $239.10 and a 200-day moving average of $262.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.28. Generac has a 12 month low of $197.94 and a 12 month high of $524.31.

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 12.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Generac will post 11.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.96, for a total value of $1,324,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 610,975 shares in the company, valued at $161,883,936. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Generac during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Generac during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Generac during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Generac in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, American National Bank increased its stake in Generac by 59.2% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 121 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

