JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Shares Acquired by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 367.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 48,490 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,125 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $2,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 5,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 74,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,769,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 7,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 33,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPST stock opened at $50.09 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.21.

