Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($2.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.10) by ($0.07), Briefing.com reports.

Karuna Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ KRTX traded up $100.83 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $241.19. 4,346,968 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,919. The business’s 50 day moving average is $119.98 and its 200-day moving average is $116.06. Karuna Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $92.26 and a 12-month high of $245.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.73 and a beta of 1.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.29, for a total value of $1,999,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,999,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.29, for a total transaction of $1,999,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,999,350. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Laurie J. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,000 shares of company stock worth $2,663,850. 16.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Karuna Therapeutics

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 91.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 86,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,976,000 after acquiring an additional 41,462 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 32,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,136,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 169.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,800,000 after acquiring an additional 19,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 102,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,044,000 after acquiring an additional 24,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Karuna Therapeutics from $202.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Karuna Therapeutics from $178.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on Karuna Therapeutics from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.00.

About Karuna Therapeutics

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

