KCCPAD (KCCPAD) Price Reaches $0.0100 on Exchanges

KCCPAD (KCCPAD) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. One KCCPAD coin can currently be purchased for $0.0100 or 0.00000042 BTC on major exchanges. KCCPAD has a total market cap of $1.37 million and $139.00 worth of KCCPAD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, KCCPAD has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Concordium (CCD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000074 BTC.
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 201% higher against the dollar and now trades at $452.01 or 0.01888072 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004178 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001592 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002247 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00014587 BTC.
KCCPAD Coin Profile
KCCPAD’s total supply is 136,144,011 coins. KCCPAD’s official Twitter account is @KCCPad_Official.
KCCPAD Coin Trading
