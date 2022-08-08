Keep4r (KP4R) Price Reaches $2.40 on Exchanges

Keep4r (KP4R) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 8th. Keep4r has a market capitalization of $207,328.46 and approximately $48.00 worth of Keep4r was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Keep4r coin can now be purchased for $2.40 or 0.00010072 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Keep4r has traded 10.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,820.96 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004198 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004197 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003875 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004195 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002147 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.47 or 0.00132112 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.53 or 0.00035806 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.51 or 0.00069293 BTC.

Keep4r Coin Profile

Keep4r (KP4R) is a coin. Keep4r’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 86,408 coins. Keep4r’s official Twitter account is @kp4rnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Keep4r is kp4r.network/#.

Buying and Selling Keep4r

According to CryptoCompare, “The network allows users to post on-chain/off-chain jobs, such as to periodically call a smart-contract function. Keepers execute the transaction/task. Keep4r is based on Andre Cronjes keep3r Network, with a number of improvements, including allowing users to bond and reward jobs directly with ETH and DAI. This makes the project more compatible with existing DeFi projects, who can already make great use of the keepers. KP4R is the token that runs the network, it's required for proposing new jobs. Holders will be able to stake and vote with their tokens. passively earning not only bonus KP4R, but also a share of all the ETH and DAI in the network. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep4r directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Keep4r should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Keep4r using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

