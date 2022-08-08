Kemacoin (KEMA) Reaches Market Capitalization of $7,552.77

Kemacoin (KEMA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 8th. One Kemacoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Kemacoin has a market cap of $7,552.77 and $1.00 worth of Kemacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Kemacoin has traded 4.7% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003818 BTC.
- Midas (MIDAS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.84 or 0.00154452 BTC.
- Zenon (ZNN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00009110 BTC.
- TenUp (TUP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00000357 BTC.
- Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.
- DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 52.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000119 BTC.
- Beacon (BECN) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000764 BTC.
- Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000199 BTC.
- Scrypta (LYRA) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000011 BTC.
- StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000050 BTC.
About Kemacoin
KEMA is a coin. Kemacoin’s total supply is 25,017,096 coins and its circulating supply is 24,360,241 coins. The official website for Kemacoin is www.kema.io. Kemacoin’s official Twitter account is @kemacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
