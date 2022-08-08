Kenedix Office Investment (OTC:KDXRF) Raised to “Buy” at Mizuho

Kenedix Office Investment (OTC:KDXRF – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Mizuho from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Kenedix Office Investment Price Performance

Get Kenedix Office Investment alerts:

Kenedix Office Investment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Operates as a real estate investment trust

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kenedix Office Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenedix Office Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.