KeyCorp Trims NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS) Target Price to $15.00

NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Rating) had its price target cut by KeyCorp from $27.00 to $15.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

NerdWallet Stock Up 7.0 %

Shares of NRDS opened at $9.44 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.72. NerdWallet has a 12 month low of $7.07 and a 12 month high of $34.44.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Lauren Stclair sold 5,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.99, for a total value of $66,328.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 225,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,705,075.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other NerdWallet news, CFO Lauren Stclair sold 5,532 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.99, for a total value of $66,328.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 225,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,705,075.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Kelly Gillease sold 3,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.99, for a total transaction of $38,260.09. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 162,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,947,763.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,119 shares of company stock valued at $151,282 in the last three months. Company insiders own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NerdWallet

NerdWallet Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NRDS. Innovius Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NerdWallet during the fourth quarter worth $81,006,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of NerdWallet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,099,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NerdWallet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,622,000. Rit Capital Partners PLC purchased a new position in NerdWallet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,888,000. Finally, HST Ventures LLC raised its position in NerdWallet by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. HST Ventures LLC now owns 220,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,647,000 after buying an additional 16,889 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.04% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

NerdWallet, Inc operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers. The company's platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans.

See Also

