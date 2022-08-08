Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) Shares Gap Down to $13.41

Shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $13.41, but opened at $13.10. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $13.25, with a volume of 2,104 shares trading hands.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.96 and a 200-day moving average of $10.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Integral Health Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 234,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after buying an additional 63,830 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 101,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 18,246 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 13.9% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 811,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,071,000 after purchasing an additional 99,115 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 61,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 4,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 108.3% during the first quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,118,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,114,000 after purchasing an additional 581,329 shares in the last quarter. 42.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response.

