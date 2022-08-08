Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) Given a €13.80 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO – Get Rating) has been given a €13.80 ($14.23) price objective by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 52.15% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.80 ($15.26) target price on shares of Klöckner & Co SE in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Warburg Research set a €13.00 ($13.40) price objective on Klöckner & Co SE in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €9.90 ($10.21) target price on Klöckner & Co SE in a report on Tuesday, April 19th.

Klöckner & Co SE stock opened at €9.07 ($9.35) on Monday. Klöckner & Co SE has a 52-week low of €7.11 ($7.32) and a 52-week high of €13.50 ($13.92). The firm has a fifty day moving average of €8.87 and a 200-day moving average of €10.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $904.73 million and a P/E ratio of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.89.

Klöckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. It operates through three segments: Kloeckner Metals US, Kloeckner Metals EU, and Kloeckner Metals Non-EU. The company's product portfolio includes flat steel products; long steel products; tubes and hollow sections; stainless steel and high-grade steel; aluminum products; and special products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

