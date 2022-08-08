Knowles (NYSE:KN) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Knowles (NYSE:KN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Roth Capital cut Knowles from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Knowles in a report on Friday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Knowles in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut Knowles from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.63.

Knowles Stock Down 0.7 %

KN opened at $16.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.06 and a beta of 1.36. Knowles has a 12 month low of $15.40 and a 12 month high of $23.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Knowles

In other Knowles news, CEO Jeffrey Niew sold 77,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total transaction of $1,466,224.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 528,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,995,636.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Knowles news, CEO Jeffrey Niew sold 77,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total transaction of $1,466,224.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 528,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,995,636.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Cheryl L. Shavers sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $58,435.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,585.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Knowles by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,244,149 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $220,556,000 after purchasing an additional 110,065 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Knowles by 0.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,508,545 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $140,133,000 after purchasing an additional 50,794 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Knowles by 9.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,243,302 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $69,828,000 after purchasing an additional 282,174 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Knowles by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,574,519 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,115,000 after purchasing an additional 685,980 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Knowles by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,010,075 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,935,000 after purchasing an additional 29,646 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

About Knowles

(Get Rating)

Knowles Corporation offers micro-acoustic microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio solutions, high performance capacitors, and radio frequency products for the consumer electronics, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, industrial, and communications markets. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD).

Featured Articles

