Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) Shares Gap Up to $9.74

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.74, but opened at $12.02. Kodiak Sciences shares last traded at $10.20, with a volume of 23,264 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Citigroup cut shares of Kodiak Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.33.

Kodiak Sciences Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $544.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Kodiak Sciences ( NASDAQ:KOD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.39) by ($0.44). During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.98) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Kodiak Sciences Inc. will post -7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 122,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.72 per share, for a total transaction of $698,412.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,843,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,906,587.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 816,015 shares of company stock worth $5,670,730. 42.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Kodiak Sciences

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,570,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 97.2% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 63,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,405,000 after purchasing an additional 31,429 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 80.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 172,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,613,000 after purchasing an additional 77,051 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Kodiak Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Kodiak Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,506,000. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kodiak Sciences

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is KSI-301, an anti-vascular endothelial growth factor antibody biopolymer that is in Phase IIb/III clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), as well as for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, naïve macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion, and non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy.

Featured Articles

