KORU Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD) Shares Sold by Albion Financial Group UT

Albion Financial Group UT lessened its stake in KORU Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 990,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in KORU Medical Systems were worth $2,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Archon Capital Management LLC grew its position in KORU Medical Systems by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,856,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,570,000 after purchasing an additional 411,664 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KORU Medical Systems in the fourth quarter worth $1,563,000. Meros Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of KORU Medical Systems in the fourth quarter worth $819,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in KORU Medical Systems during the first quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP increased its position in KORU Medical Systems by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 995,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,987,000 after buying an additional 41,445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.57% of the company’s stock.

Get KORU Medical Systems alerts:

KORU Medical Systems Stock Performance

KRMD stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.50. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,754. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. KORU Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.82 and a 52 week high of $3.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.65.

Insider Activity at KORU Medical Systems

KORU Medical Systems Company Profile

In other KORU Medical Systems news, Director Joseph M. Jr. Manko purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.01 per share, for a total transaction of $40,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,393,647 shares in the company, valued at $14,861,230.47. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 34.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

(Get Rating)

Repro Med Systems, Inc, doing business as KORU Medical Systems, designs, manufactures, and markets portable medical devices primarily for the ambulatory infusion market in the United States and internationally. It offers mechanical infusion product comprising the FREEDOM infusion systems that include the FREEDOM60 syringe driver, the FreedomEdge syringe driver, HIgH-Flo subcutaneous safety needle sets, and precision flow rate tubing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KORU Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KORU Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KORU Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.