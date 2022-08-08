Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) SVP Sells $415,584.80 in Stock

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) SVP Stephen Douglass sold 6,520 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total transaction of $415,584.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 121,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,744,537.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Stephen Douglass also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 7th, Stephen Douglass sold 2,512 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.90, for a total transaction of $130,372.80.

Lattice Semiconductor Price Performance

Shares of LSCC stock traded down $0.85 during trading on Monday, hitting $63.67. The company had a trading volume of 52,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,570,912. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a one year low of $43.41 and a one year high of $85.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.52 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $161.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.98 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 23.20% and a return on equity of 34.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 441,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,002,000 after acquiring an additional 57,398 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,574,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $198,382,000 after purchasing an additional 73,197 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 212.4% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 20,338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 13,828 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 8.8% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 116,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,091,000 after buying an additional 9,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 28.8% in the first quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC now owns 14,589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LSCC. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.88.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

Further Reading

