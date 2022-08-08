Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:LGI)

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.1247 per share on Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Price Performance

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund stock opened at $17.72 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.81. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $14.06 and a 52 week high of $22.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 99,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 15.8% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 5.0% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 27,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 36.1% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 21,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 7.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 100,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 6,874 shares in the last quarter.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Company Profile

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.

