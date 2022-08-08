Lead Wallet Market Capitalization Tops $305,440.41 (LEAD)

Lead Wallet (LEAD) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 8th. During the last seven days, Lead Wallet has traded 12.5% higher against the US dollar. Lead Wallet has a total market capitalization of $305,440.41 and approximately $1,441.00 worth of Lead Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lead Wallet coin can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Concordium (CCD) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000074 BTC.
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 35% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 168.3% against the dollar and now trades at $458.06 or 0.01926277 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004206 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001583 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002243 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00014482 BTC.
About Lead Wallet
Lead Wallet’s total supply is 964,310,846 coins and its circulating supply is 505,310,846 coins. Lead Wallet’s official Twitter account is @leadwallet. The official message board for Lead Wallet is medium.com/lead-blog. Lead Wallet’s official website is leadwallet.io.
Buying and Selling Lead Wallet
