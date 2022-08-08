Lead Wallet Market Capitalization Tops $305,440.41 (LEAD)

Lead Wallet (LEAD) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 8th. During the last seven days, Lead Wallet has traded 12.5% higher against the US dollar. Lead Wallet has a total market capitalization of $305,440.41 and approximately $1,441.00 worth of Lead Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lead Wallet coin can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Concordium (CCD) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000074 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 35% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 168.3% against the dollar and now trades at $458.06 or 0.01926277 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004206 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001583 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002243 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00014482 BTC.

About Lead Wallet

Lead Wallet’s total supply is 964,310,846 coins and its circulating supply is 505,310,846 coins. Lead Wallet’s official Twitter account is @leadwallet. The official message board for Lead Wallet is medium.com/lead-blog. Lead Wallet’s official website is leadwallet.io.

Buying and Selling Lead Wallet

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lead Wallet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lead Wallet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lead Wallet using one of the exchanges listed above.

