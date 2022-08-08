Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. Leslie’s had a net margin of 9.74% and a negative return on equity of 46.96%. The business had revenue of $673.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.64 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Leslie’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Leslie’s updated its FY22 guidance to $0.90-$0.96 EPS.

NASDAQ LESL traded up $0.99 on Monday, reaching $16.19. 3,534,974 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,942,375. Leslie’s has a 12 month low of $13.65 and a 12 month high of $25.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.78.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LESL. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.22.

In other news, insider Moyo Labode sold 4,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total value of $82,086.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,554 shares in the company, valued at $201,963.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LESL. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Leslie’s during the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Leslie’s during the 1st quarter valued at $183,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Leslie’s during the 1st quarter valued at $284,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Leslie’s during the 1st quarter valued at $294,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers pool chemicals consisting of chlorine, sanitizers, water balancers, specialty chemicals, and algae control; pool covers, including winter, solar and safety covers, leaf nets, cover reels, and cover alternatives; pool equipment, which comprise pool cleaners, pool pumps, pool filters, pool heating, and lighting; and pools, such as above ground pools, soft side pools, above ground pools liners and equipment, ladders and rails, and diving boards.

