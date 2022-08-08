Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.90-$0.96 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.550-$1.570 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.60 billion.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LESL shares. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Leslie’s from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Loop Capital lowered Leslie’s from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $26.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Leslie’s from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Leslie’s from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Leslie’s from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $21.22.

Get Leslie's alerts:

Leslie’s Trading Up 6.0 %

LESL traded up $0.91 on Monday, hitting $16.11. 151,106 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,931,597. Leslie’s has a 52 week low of $13.65 and a 52 week high of $25.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.71.

Insider Activity at Leslie’s

Leslie’s ( NASDAQ:LESL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). The business had revenue of $228.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.32 million. Leslie’s had a negative return on equity of 46.96% and a net margin of 9.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Leslie’s will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Moyo Labode sold 4,696 shares of Leslie’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total value of $82,086.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,554 shares in the company, valued at $201,963.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Leslie’s

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Leslie’s during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $112,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Leslie’s during the 1st quarter valued at $183,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leslie’s in the 1st quarter worth about $284,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Leslie’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $294,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Leslie’s by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period.

About Leslie’s

(Get Rating)

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers pool chemicals consisting of chlorine, sanitizers, water balancers, specialty chemicals, and algae control; pool covers, including winter, solar and safety covers, leaf nets, cover reels, and cover alternatives; pool equipment, which comprise pool cleaners, pool pumps, pool filters, pool heating, and lighting; and pools, such as above ground pools, soft side pools, above ground pools liners and equipment, ladders and rails, and diving boards.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Leslie's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leslie's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.