Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 29,700 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,296,179 shares.The stock last traded at $23.11 and had previously closed at $21.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LSPD. KeyCorp cut their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays decreased their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from $42.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Lightspeed Commerce Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.62. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion and a P/E ratio of -45.21.

Lightspeed Commerce Company Profile

Lightspeed Commerce ( NYSE:LSPD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $146.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.97 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lightspeed Commerce Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Australia, the Netherlands, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

