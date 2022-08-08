Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Holdings Increased by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) by 244.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,563 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $2,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,837,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $193,660,000 after purchasing an additional 123,856 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,461,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,998,000 after purchasing an additional 32,498 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,463,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,891,000 after purchasing an additional 19,991 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,048,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,548,000 after purchasing an additional 154,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RNC Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 802,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,798,000 after purchasing an additional 9,048 shares in the last quarter. 86.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lincoln National Stock Performance

Shares of LNC opened at $45.94 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.18. Lincoln National Co. has a 52 week low of $44.89 and a 52 week high of $77.57. The company has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19.

Lincoln National Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is 37.50%.

A number of analysts recently commented on LNC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $83.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $80.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

Featured Articles

