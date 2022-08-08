Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 125,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,614,000. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Motco purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $133,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:ESGE traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $32.09. The stock had a trading volume of 17,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,698,456. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.96. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a 12-month low of $30.59 and a 12-month high of $44.07.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.276 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

