Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 68.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,353 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,896 shares during the quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,031,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 12,826 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth $430,000. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 19,326 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 3,129 shares during the period. Finally, Sunburst Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 11,474 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $35.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,321,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,308,918. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $35.18 and a twelve month high of $56.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.41). Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. The business had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on INTC. Barclays lowered their price objective on Intel from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group cut their price target on Intel from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Roth Capital cut their price target on Intel from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.83.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

