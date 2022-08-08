Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 37,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,808 shares during the period. iShares Global Financials ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF were worth $3,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,284,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Management Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $2,463,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $5,425,000. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $506,000.
iShares Global Financials ETF Stock Up 0.9 %
IXG stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Monday, reaching $69.26. The stock had a trading volume of 257 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,128. iShares Global Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $62.48 and a 52 week high of $86.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.04.
iShares Global Financials ETF Company Profile
Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).
