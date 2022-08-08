Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Has $18.40 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 237,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,687 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF comprises approximately 5.3% of Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $18,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 115.4% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. First Command Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of BATS:USMV traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $74.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,420,486 shares. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.61.

