Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Has $260,000 Holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 277 shares during the quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,270,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,987,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,201,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,652,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,909,000 after buying an additional 295,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $11,747,000.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA IHI traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $54.26. 54,096 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,344,062. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.24 and a fifty-two week high of $67.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.63.

