Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 1,023 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,372 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 53.3% during the first quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 100.0% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PEP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on PepsiCo from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. UBS Group cut their target price on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.00.

PepsiCo Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $173.60. The stock had a trading volume of 107,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,361,778. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $239.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $167.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.58. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $149.48 and a 52-week high of $177.69.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $20.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.51 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 52.01% and a net margin of 11.28%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. Analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.28%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $600,191.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,577 shares in the company, valued at $8,842,376.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other PepsiCo news, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $901,816.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,275 shares in the company, valued at $4,951,235.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total value of $600,191.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,577 shares in the company, valued at $8,842,376.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,896 shares of company stock worth $2,602,868 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Profile

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

