Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 52 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,458 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 19,600 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.2% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 110,990 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $63,914,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 9.9% in the first quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,025 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.4% in the first quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 4,832 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,783,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, United Bank grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 9.2% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 5,254 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,026,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. 67.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter bought 850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $470.74 per share, with a total value of $400,129.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,317,008.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total value of $505,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,019,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter acquired 850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $470.74 per share, with a total value of $400,129.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,317,008.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,609,904. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 0.1 %

A number of brokerages have recently commented on COST. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $516.00 to $573.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $543.00 to $571.00 in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $576.68.

COST stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $541.29. 31,181 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,673,988. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.04. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $406.51 and a one year high of $612.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.77 billion, a PE ratio of 42.77, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $492.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $515.52.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $52.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.49 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.04 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.35%.

About Costco Wholesale

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

