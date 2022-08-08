Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 118 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 20.0% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 95.6% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.31% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:DIA traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $328.28. 204,038 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,725,456. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $296.39 and a 1-year high of $369.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $316.45 and a 200 day moving average of $331.12.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.