Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,651 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,349 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,651 shares during the period. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Doliver Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Walmart by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 12,342 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 8,925 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 350,576 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $52,208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349 shares in the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Walmart by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,673 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in Walmart by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 114,932 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $17,119,000 after purchasing an additional 11,339 shares during the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WMT traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $127.56. 112,124 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,742,051. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $125.33 and its 200-day moving average is $136.97. The firm has a market cap of $349.66 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.27 and a twelve month high of $160.77.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total value of $1,219,421.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,526,864 shares in the company, valued at $191,789,387.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 29,124 shares of company stock worth $3,638,461 over the last three months. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on WMT. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Walmart from $139.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $159.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.00.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

