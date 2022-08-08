Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,800 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:PSEP)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:PSEP – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.52% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September worth $1,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PSEP. Transform Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September by 8,605.0% in the 1st quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 1,074,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,543 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September by 1,235.3% in the 1st quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 363,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,921,000 after purchasing an additional 335,981 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 543,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,531,000 after purchasing an additional 92,768 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September in the 4th quarter worth about $2,306,000. Finally, Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September in the 4th quarter worth about $2,083,000.

Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA PSEP traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $29.32. 979 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,697. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.05. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September has a 1-year low of $27.46 and a 1-year high of $30.52.

