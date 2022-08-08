Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 3,049 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 16.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,049 shares during the period. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BAC. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in Bank of America by 471.7% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 996,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,329,000 after purchasing an additional 822,090 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of America by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 1,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 10,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of America by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. 70.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America Price Performance

NYSE BAC traded down $0.29 on Monday, hitting $33.67. The company had a trading volume of 768,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,636,395. The company has a market capitalization of $270.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $29.67 and a 12-month high of $50.11.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.02). Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 28.89%. The business had revenue of $22.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 26.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.66.

Bank of America Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.