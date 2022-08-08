Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) Price Target Cut to $9.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by analysts at National Bankshares from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 63.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC cut shares of Lion Electric from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. DA Davidson began coverage on Lion Electric in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on Lion Electric from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Roth Capital started coverage on Lion Electric in a research note on Friday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Lion Electric from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.95.

Shares of NYSE:LEV traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.49. 34,158 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 730,453. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.81 and its 200-day moving average is $6.50. Lion Electric has a 52-week low of $4.07 and a 52-week high of $15.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 2.16.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in Lion Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Lion Electric by 9,901.8% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 5,644 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Lion Electric in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. MQS Management LLC raised its stake in Lion Electric by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 21,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 6,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lion Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $96,000.

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. Its products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. The company also distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.

